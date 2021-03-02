City of Rock Springs would like you to register your opinion

Advertisement

March 2, 2021 — The City of Rock Springs has partnered with FlashVote to find out residents’ opinions on life in Rock Springs. FlashVote is a scientific survey service provider that works with cities across the country.

The surveys are five questions or less and take no more than one to two minutes to complete. Future surveys are expected to cover a wide range of topics such as budgeting, sidewalks, park amenities, and more.

From a post on the City of Rock Springs Facebook page, Mayor Tim Kaumo stated, “It is very important for City elected officials to have input from the citizens which we represent and FlashVote is a tool that allows communication between our residents and those who are tasked with making decisions.”

Kaumo added, “This communication and public input will help guide our city forward during the good times and the not-so-good times, as we are currently dealing with,” added Kaumo. “Decisions regarding the safety, welfare, and quality of life in Rock Springs are not taken lightly, and the decisions made during these times of revenue shortfalls, caused by reduced sales tax revenues, are decisions that we need to make together as a community.”

When residents sign up, they determine how surveys are received by email, text, or phone call. They will receive a notification whenever there is a new survey, and they will have 48 hours to participate before voting closes. Once the survey is closed, all who participated will receive the results and see how their responses compare to the group.

Residents can sign up at https://flashvote.com/rswy. User information is kept anonymous by FlashVote and is not shared with the City or anyone else. Those who choose to participate can also opt-out at any time.