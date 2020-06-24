City of RS, Citibot partner to launch “HelloRS”

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 24, 2020) — The City of Rock Springs has launched HelloRS using Citibot technology, America’s first interactive text messaging, and customer service solution for civic engagement with government.

HelloRS is a communication tool for residents and their government. Using text messaging, HelloRS helps residents of Rock Springs report issues, search the City website for information, send a message to staff, and sign up to receive text message notifications from the City.

With HelloRS, residents and visitors of Rock Springs can text search words to quickly access relevant City information about things like business licenses, Recreation or Civic Center information, permitting, or public meeting announcements.

They are also able to crowdsource City issues, including reporting potholes, broken street signs and more through an interactive chatbot that responds immediately to a resident’s text message. When the City fixes the reported issue, Citibot follows up to let the person know their query has been resolved. Residents can also use HelloRS to sign up for text message updates from the City regarding COVID-19, Parks & Recreation, Election Updates, Road Closures, and/or Other City News.

Based in Charleston, SC, Citibot LLC was formed in 2016 with a mission of making cities and counties accessible for all. Bratton Riley, Citibot’s co-founder and CEO, was inspired by the evolution of the conversational chatbot and its ability to help governments be more accessible and accountable to every resident.

“People’s expectations of high-quality Rock Springs service are ever-increasing,” said Riley. “Cities like Rock Springs are leading the way by delivering powerful solutions to maximize efficiency and enhance access to information and vital services.” To start a conversation with HelloRS, Rock Springs residents can text “hello” to 833.617.0770.

About Citibot: Citibot provides tools for citizens and their governments to use for efficient and effective communication and civic change.

Using smart text messaging and web chat technology, Citibot helps residents get answers to questions, report issues, send messages directly to staff, and receive real-time alerts.

For more information visit http://citibot.io or connect with Citibot on Twitter (@citibot_io), Facebook (/citibotio) or Instagram (@citibot).