City of RS releases information regarding political signs for candidates

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 20, 2020) — The City of Rock Springs would like to remind all political candidates about the following regulations related to political signs:

1) The display of such signs shall be allowed in any zoning district and shall be limited to a period of 60 days immediately preceding any Primary, General, or Special Election to which they refer. The person, party, or parties responsible for the installation of any political sign shall be liable for the removal of the sign within 10 days after the Primary, General, or Special Election, to which they refer. See the list below for specific deadlines:

2020 Primary Election – Signs May Be Erected June 19, 2020

2020 Primary Election August 18, 2020

2020 Primary Election – Signs Must Be Removed August 28, 2020

(unsuccessful candidates only)

2020 General Election – Signs May Be Erected September 4, 2020

2020 General Election November 3, 2020

2020 General Election – Signs Must Be Removed (all) November 13, 2020

2) Total sign area per lot or parcel shall not exceed 40 square feet.

3) Signs may be freestanding, single, or double-faced, and may be parallel or perpendicular to the street.

4) Signs located within 40 feet of a street intersection shall not exceed 30 inches in height.

5) No sign shall project beyond the property line of the parcel upon which it is erected.

6) No signs shall be located in any public street right-of-way. Any sign located in a public street right-of-way will be removed by the City of Rock Springs.

7) When signs are removed, any fence posts installed to support a sign need to be removed by the candidate as well. (We have numerous posts still littering our county/city which have never been removed. They are hard to remove but the responsibility is that of the candidate, not the city/county or landowner.)

For questions about the above-described regulations regarding the placement of political signs, contact the City of Rock Springs Planning Division at (307) 352-1540.