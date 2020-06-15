City of RS to host an Independence Day celebration

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 15, 2020) — The City of Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department announced today on their Facebook page that a 4th of July celebration featuring a firework show will still take place despite many events being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event begins at 7 P.M., Saturday, July 4, at the Wataha Recreation Complex.

The event features games, music, and a firework show.

The event is free to attend.

The fireworks display will begin at 10 P.M.

For more information on the event, visit the City of Rock Springs Government Facebook page.