City officials gives warning to those who float the Green River

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (June 1, 2021) — Even with historic low levels on the Green River, city officials are encouraging those wanting to float the Green River to be especially careful in and around the Diversion Dam upstream from the city limits. This diversion dam is next to the old Gorge Rock location.

Every year, Green River Fire responds to someone getting caught up in the river just below the dam. The force of the water going over the dam causes an undertow which can trap a person under the water. The city has placed several warning signs prior to the dam encouraging people to exit the river and walk around the diversion dam.

Despite the low water levels, the force of the water can still cause the undertow. Currently, flows on the Green River in the city is running at 575 cubic feet per second, below the overall average on June 1 of 3,480 cubic feet per second. The current water temperature is 68 degrees.

As the weather warms this week, if people plan to float the Green River, officials ask that people use caution, especially at the diversion dam.