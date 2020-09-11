City reminds GR residents – trees, limbs, stumps only at dump site

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 11, 2020) — The City of Green River is reminding residents who are still cleaning up downed trees and tree limbs from this week’s storm that the dumpsite at the Rodeo Grounds is only for trees, limbs, and stumps.

According to a post on the City’s Facebook page, they will be unable to mulch the material if bags, leaves, and grass are also dumped at the site. The City is monitoring the site, and violators will be cited.

As of Thursday, the Riverview Cemetery remained closed to the public as cleanup up continues.