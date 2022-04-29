Citywide cleanups coming up in May

Shutterstock photo

April 29, 2022 — The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for its annual City-Wide Clean-Up campaign. This year’s cleanup will take place the entire month of May. The Chamber is looking for teams of individuals to participate with teams be able to choose their location and a date in May to participate. Those wanting to get involved should contact the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce at 307-362-3771.

The Green River City-Wide Clean-Up is scheduled for Saturday, May 21. Those parties interested in helping should call the Green River Chamber of Commerce at 307-875-5711.