Civic Center ‘Holiday Fun Fest’ coming up this Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 11, 2019) – The Rock Springs Civic Center will be hosting their “Holiday Fun Fest” this Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission to the event is $2.00 per person or two canned food items.

Advertisement

The event is for children ages three to 12 years old. Inflatables will be set up in the gym area for the kids while parents will be treated to free hot chocolate and coffee. Santa is scheduled to make his appearance from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Treat stockings will also be given out.

The Rock Springs Civic Center is also offering a showing of the Tim Allen movie, “The Santa Clause” beginning at 5:30 p.m.

For more information, call (307) 352-1500.