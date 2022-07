Civic Center “Munchkin Mile” Monday with track event on 7/23

July 17, 2022 — The Rock Springs Civic Center’s Summer Programs has two upcoming events for area youth. This Monday, the “Munchkin Mile” will take place at Garnet Park beginning at 6:30 p.m. with registration at 6:00 p.m.

Next Monday, July 25, the annual summer track meet for those 3 to 12 years of age will occur at the Rock Springs High School track. Once again, registration begins at 6 p.m., with track and throwing events starting at 6:30 p.m.

There is no cost to complete in either of the events.

Contract the Rock Springs Civic Center for more information at 307-352-1420.