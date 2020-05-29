Civic Center Programs delayed one week with Fishing Derby/Touch-A-Truck still on

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 29, 2020) — The City of Rock Springs has announced the Rock Springs Civic Center programs will be pushed back by one week from their announced starting dates published in their Activity Guide. Registration for the camp programs will still start on Monday, June 1 with openings for all scheduled camps limited to 100 kids per camp, with a wait list availability of 25 spots.

Swimming lessons will not be taking place in June as previously scheduled.

The June 6 Huck Finn Fishing Derby at Wataha Park and June 13 Touch-a-Truck event at the Family Recreation Center will both still take place as scheduled. Concerts in the Park, at Bunning Park, and scheduled track meets in June and July will also be held as scheduled. Social distancing guidelines are encouraged.

The Rock Springs outdoor pools will still open on Monday, June 8 with restrictions on attendance.

Click here to see the Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Activity Guide for Summer 2020.