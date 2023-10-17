Civic Center STEM program registration in progress

Stock photo

October 17, 2023 — The Rock Springs Civic Center Programs is now offering “a fun, challenging STEM program for 5th – 7th grade students.” According to a post on its Facebook page, the program will feature a combination of art and science that will “stimulate and excite all learning styles; students SEE abstract concepts in action.”

Classes will be held on Thursday nights from November 9 to December 7, from 6 to 7 p.m. Registration fees are $25 per student for the entire session. No drop-in day will be available.

Registration is open in person at the Civic Center or online: https://rsciviccenter.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.