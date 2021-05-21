Civic Center Summer Camp & Clinic registrations begins Monday

May 21, 2021 — Registration for the Rock Springs Civic Center Programs summer sports camps will start up this Monday. The camps are for those 5 to 13 years of age.

Advertisement

Sports Camps

Baseball Camp – June 14 – 17

Soccer Camp – June 21 – June 24

Backyard Games – June 28 – July 1

Net Games – July 6 – July 8

Basketball Camp – July 6 – July 8

Football Camp – July 26 – July 29

All sports camps will take place at Century West Park in Rock Springs. Camp fees are $15 per 5 – 13-year-old child, per event, except for Net Games ($10). Sports camps are held 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Monday – Thursday.

Advertisement

Clinics

Kids Kooking – June 15 – July 13 ($30 per 5 – 13 year old for all six sessions)

Rock Climbing Wall Clinic – July 28 – July 1 (designed for 7 to 12-year-olds with three 45 minute sessions per day at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and 12 noon)

Kids Kooking and Rock Climbing Wall Clinic will be held at the Rock Springs Civic Center.

For online registration, click here.

For more information on Rock Springs Civic Center Program, go to www.rswy.net and click on the Summer Activity Guide.