ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 7, 2020) — The Rock Springs Civic Center will be presenting a “Movies in the Park” event tonight in Bunning Park. Tonight’s presentation will be “Frozen 2”.

There is no admission to watch the movies which will begin at dusk. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and blankets.

A second “Movies in the Park” is scheduled for next Friday with the showing of “Sonic The Hedgehog”.