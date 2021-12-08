Civic Center’s “Christmas Carnival” taking place this Saturday

December 8, 2021 — The Rock Spring Civic Center Christmas Carnival is coming up this Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. The event will take place at the Civic Center located at 410 North Street.

The holiday event is for kids aged 5 to 12 and will feature inflatables, games, and prizes with free hot chocolate and coffee offered for the parents.

Admission is $2 per child or two canned food items.

Santa will also be making a visit to the Civic Center between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m., giving out stocking to the first 300 kids in attendance.

To learn more, contact the Rock Springs Civic Center at 307-352-1420.

