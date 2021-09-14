Civic Centers “Movin’ with the Munchkin” starts up tomorrow (Wed.)

Photo courtesy of Rock Springs Civic Center Facebook page

September 14, 2021 — The Rock Springs Civic Center’s Movin’ with the Munchkins will start tomorrow, Sept. 15, at the Civic Center.

Movin’ with the Munchkins will take place every Wednesday with Munchkins BOUNCE! every Friday. Both events run from 11:30 am to 12:15 pm. Cost is $1.00 or membership for toddlers to 4-year-olds. Parents of participating kids must stay.

The classes are designed to improve socialization, cooperation, and coordination through a variety of supervised activities. Each class features 30 minutes of structured activities, followed by 15 minutes of free play.