Class of 2021 graduation ceremony details for area schools

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 11, 2021) – After going through a trying school year, the graduating seniors of the class of 2021 are ready to walk the graduation stage and embark on the stages of their lives.
After having non-traditional graduation ceremonies in the spring of 2020, schools in Sweetwater County are prepared to give these seniors a sense of normalcy to celebrate their big day.
Check out the details of each graduation ceremony below.
Rock Springs High School
When: Tuesday, May 18, at 7 p.m.
Where: Tiger Stadium at Rock Springs High School
Graduation Class: 281 graduating students
Things to Note: According to school officials, there aren’t any COVID-19 health protocols in place for the graduation. Students are permitted to have however as many guests they would like. There is no plan to move the graduation ceremony indoors unless the weather is critical.
Green River High School
When: Monday, May 17, at 7 p.m.
Where: Wolves Stadium at Lincoln Middle School
Graduation Class: 162 graduating students
Things to Note: According to school officials, COVID-19 health and safety protocols are in Sweetwater County School District No. 2 are in place until the end of the school year, which includes the graduation ceremony. If weather is bad on the day of the ceremony, graduation will be relocated to the main gym at Green River High School.
Black Butte High School
When: Monday, May 17, at 7 p.m.
Where: Rushmore Gymnasium at Western Wyoming Community College
Graduation Class: Around 30 graduating students
Things to Note: This is the largest graduating class in the last 10 years, according to school officials. Masks and social distancing is required for everyone in attendance.
Farson-Eden School
When: Wednesday, May 19, at 6 p.m.
Where: Farson-Eden School gymnasium
Graduation Class: 19 graduating students
Things to Note: According to school officials, masks and social distancing are required for everyone in attendance. They graduation ceremony may have a maximum of 500 people.
Expedition Island Academy
When: Tuesday, May 18, at 7 p.m.
Where: Lincoln Middle School
Graduation Class: Around 22 graduating students
Things to Note: According to school officials, masks and social distancing is required for everyone in attendance.