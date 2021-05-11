Class of 2021 graduation ceremony details for area schools

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 11, 2021) – After going through a trying school year, the graduating seniors of the class of 2021 are ready to walk the graduation stage and embark on the stages of their lives.

After having non-traditional graduation ceremonies in the spring of 2020, schools in Sweetwater County are prepared to give these seniors a sense of normalcy to celebrate their big day.

Check out the details of each graduation ceremony below.

Rock Springs High School

When: Tuesday, May 18, at 7 p.m.

Where: Tiger Stadium at Rock Springs High School

Graduation Class: 281 graduating students

Things to Note: According to school officials, there aren’t any COVID-19 health protocols in place for the graduation. Students are permitted to have however as many guests they would like. There is no plan to move the graduation ceremony indoors unless the weather is critical.

Green River High School

When: Monday, May 17, at 7 p.m.

Where: Wolves Stadium at Lincoln Middle School

Graduation Class: 162 graduating students

Things to Note: According to school officials, COVID-19 health and safety protocols are in Sweetwater County School District No. 2 are in place until the end of the school year, which includes the graduation ceremony. If weather is bad on the day of the ceremony, graduation will be relocated to the main gym at Green River High School.

Black Butte High School

When: Monday, May 17, at 7 p.m.

Where: Rushmore Gymnasium at Western Wyoming Community College

Graduation Class: Around 30 graduating students

Things to Note: This is the largest graduating class in the last 10 years, according to school officials. Masks and social distancing is required for everyone in attendance.

Farson-Eden School

When: Wednesday, May 19, at 6 p.m.

Where: Farson-Eden School gymnasium

Graduation Class: 19 graduating students

Things to Note: According to school officials, masks and social distancing are required for everyone in attendance. They graduation ceremony may have a maximum of 500 people.

Expedition Island Academy

When: Tuesday, May 18, at 7 p.m.

Where: Lincoln Middle School

Graduation Class: Around 22 graduating students

Things to Note: According to school officials, masks and social distancing is required for everyone in attendance.