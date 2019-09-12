Class of ’69 makes donation to URA

Rock Springs, Wyoming – The Rock Springs High School Class of 1969 banned together to donate $300 to the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency.

The donation was made in conjunction with their 50th class reunion earlier this summer.

“As always, generous contributions from groups in the community are appreciated,” URA Manager Chad Banks said.

According to Lynn Hay, they wanted to make this donation, because they enjoy seeing the improvements in downtown. They’re looking forward to seeing more improvements in the future.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions and Arts and Culture.

For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit the website at downtownrs.com.