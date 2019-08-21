Classes Start Up Today In SCSD#2 and Western Wyoming Community College

Rock

Rock Springs, WY (8/21/19) – Today is the first day of school for students in Sweetwater School District #2 and Western Wyoming Community College.

Motorists in the Green River area are reminded that school zone speed limits are in effect and it is illegal to pass a school bus with flashing red lights. For students and parents counting down to next summer, District #2 schools will remain in session until May 20, 2020.

Western Wyoming Community College’s first day of class is also today. The sports season for the Mustangs will start tomorrow when the Lady Mustangs will host Central Wyoming Community College at Rushmore Gym.