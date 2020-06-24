Classic rock featured for tonight Summer Concert Series

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 24, 2020) — The fourth free concert of the Rock Springs Summer Concert Series will take place tonight in Bunning Park and feature the band FreeAgents.

The concert will start at 7:00 p.m. and go until 9:00 p.m. According to the band’s Facebook page, FreeAgents will be playing both classic rock and some original songs.

Concerts goers are encouraged to bring their chairs and blankets and to practice group social distancing.

Next week’s schedule has Steve Davis playing rock fusion.