Cleanup continues for the city of Green River

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (September 14, 2020) — Residents in Green River continued over the weekend to cleanup following the snow/wind storm last week. The following bullet points are from the City’s recon meeting today, Monday 9/14.

The City Council will vote Tuesday September 15 on a proclamation of local disaster/emergency and invoking emergency powers in the City of Green River. Proclamation Enclosed Cleanup continues at Riverview Cemetery. Volunteer clean-up days will take place 9/29, 9/30, and 10/1. More details forthcoming. Trout Unlimited will begin processing trees the group has picked out to help with the Green River bank stabilization grant project. They will begin moving trees to the FMC barn area this week. Local contractors will be doing the work, along with Trout Unlimited volunteers. Trees are located on Riverview and Edgewater and they may take some of the trees from the cemetery. Green Belt reopened today. Minimal damage to headstones in the cemetery. Employees in different departments will be helping out with a Park for a day cleanup. No traffic issues over the weekend near the Rodeo ground parking lot, where trees, limbs and stumps are being dumped by residents. City plans to bring in a grinder to break down the debris at the Rodeo grounds and the cemetery. Timing on grinding the material will be announced. Finished product will be used in three ways. Landfill topping, residents, and the new wastewater treatment plant to mix for compost. Street sweepers being deployed this week. Rodeo ground drop off will continue until further notice. City encourages residents to have their private trees inspected by professionals to determine the condition of the trees. City continues to get estimates on total damages from insurance companies, RMP, and other local resources. A total will be communicated when completed, however, officials feel very confident that this will exceed 1 million dollars.