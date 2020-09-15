Cleanup from storm continues in Green River

Tyler Johnson

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 15, 2020) – Here is a quick update on the clean up in Green River today:

Advertisement

Containers were dropped at Hoover Park. A working group from the Recreation Center and Leisure Programs worked with Parks and Streets to completely clean up Hoover Park. One Street Sweeper was out today, swept East Teton by the green waste entrances and also Hoover Circle. Two street sweepers will be deployed tomorrow and will concentrate on the North side of Green River. Roll off containers will be dropped tomorrow on the Island and Evers Park. The Streets division pushed up green waste at the rodeo grounds once this morning and again this afternoon. That effort will continue daily. Trout Unlimited with contractor Longhorn Construction began to remove limbs from downed trees on the grass divider on Riverview Drive. Trout Unlimited, through a grant, is paying for the removal. Longhorn plans to haul the tree and root balls tomorrow. The Trees and Stumps will be used for bank stabilization on the Green River. Front of City Hall was cleaned up today by a group from the Development Services department with great help from Yager Construction who donated heavy equipment. Work continues at Riverview Cemetery with plenty more work to go. There is one volunteer that has worked at the Cemetery for the past two days taking limbs of downed trees and piling them along the roadside. (anonymous) Parks will be at Evers Park and Expedition Island Wednesday, and then back to the Cemetery. The City does not believe traffic control will be needed when moving the trees. The Trees will be taken to be stored near the FMC Barn area.

The City again would like to thank the residents who have dumped their green waste at the Rodeo grounds parking lot. That area will be open for trees, limbs and stumps until further notice.