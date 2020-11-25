Cleoma “Jean” Kirby (September 21, 1936 – November 23, 2020)

Cleoma “Jean” Kirby, 84, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River, Wyoming for 50 years and former resident of Saint Louis, Missouri.

Jean was born September 21, 1936 in Rosiclare, Illinois; the daughter of Fowler Sheldon and Gladys Cornell Sheldon.

She attended schools in Illinois and Rock Springs, Wyoming. Jean graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1954.

Jean married Frank Skorcz in 1954, and they later divorced after living in Saint Louis for 14 years. Frank preceded her in death in December, 2006. Later, Cleoma married Bob Kirby in Rock Springs, Wyoming in 1970, and after 35 years of marriage, Bob preceded her in death in June, 2006.

She worked for City Market for ten years until her retirement in 1981 as a bookkeeper.

Jean was a member of Union Congregational Church.

Mrs. Kirby enjoyed spending time with family, crocheting, playing cards, camping, traveling, and gardening.

She was active in Girl Scouts as well as Boy Scouts in Saint Louis. Jean also served as President of Green River Garden Club and Green River Women’s Club.

Survivors include two sons, Steven Skorcz and wife Scarlet of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Brent Skorcz and wife Brenda of Green River, Wyoming; one daughter, Sandra Skorcz of Colorado Springs, Colorado; one sister-in-law, Judy Sheldon of Rock Springs; three grandchildren, Steven Jr. and wife April; Jennifer; Kiaya and husband Sean; four great-grandchildren, Jaden; Destiney; Brandon; Taylor; two great-great-grandsons, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Kirby was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one brother, Larry Sheldon; and one granddaughter, Cheryl Skorcz.

Private Family Funeral Services will be conducted. Graveside Services and Interment will be conducted at 12:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.

