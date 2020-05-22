‘Click It or Ticket It’ enforcement effort starts up today through the weekend

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 22, 2020) — Sweetwater County Law Enforcement will be on the alert for drivers not buckled up this long Memorial Day weekend. The annual “Click It or Ticket” high-visibility enforcement operation starts today and continues through Monday.

According to a press release, officers, deputies, and troopers will be focused on enforcing seat belt usage and citing those who are not buckled up.

“There will be increased travel over the holiday as Wyoming reopens and we want to remind everyone to buckle up,” said Captain Shaun Sturlaugson of the Green River Police Department. “Wearing your seat belt is the law and it’s the most important thing you can do to prevent serious injury or death in a crash.”

The latest U.S. Department of Transportation statistics, compiled in 2018, showed just over 86% of Wyoming drivers use their seat belts. Hawaii was the top state in seat belt usage at 97.8%. New Hampshire was the worst at 76.4% usage.