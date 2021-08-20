Climb Wyoming offering free CNA training for low-income single mothers

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 20, 2021) — Climb Wyoming will begin a free Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) training program soon for low-income single mothers in the Sweetwater Area.

Participants will get ready to become healthcare heroes while receiving meaningful support in all areas of life as they start careers in the growing medical profession.

Join their Information Meeting to learn more:

Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 6 p.m.

White Mountain Library

2935 Sweetwater Dr., Rock Springs

Childcare is not provided—please plan accordingly.

Interested moms should call Climb today at 307-382-0771, message them on Facebook, or visit climbready.org.

About Climb Wyoming

Celebrating 35 years of working with single mothers to achieve self-sufficiency, Climb Wyoming is a statewide nonprofit organization whose mission is for low-income single mothers to discover self-sufficiency through career training and placement. Climb graduates consistently double their monthly income and decrease their reliance on public assistance programs, thanks to a comprehensive, evidence-based program approach that includes job skills training, life skills, and mental health services. For more information, please visit www.climbwyoming.org.