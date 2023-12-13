Clinton Eli DeLambert (April 2, 1988 – December 4, 2023)

Clinton Eli DeLambert, A proud Veteran of the United States Army passed away on December 4, 2023.

Clinton was born on April 2, 1988, to Clinton and Birdie Delambert in Rock Spring Wyoming where he spent most of his childhood. He moved to Florence Arizona where he attended high school. Shortly after High School, he enlisted in the United States Army where he served his country in the Iraq war.

Clinton is Survived by His Grandparent Dude and Shirley DeLambert His Parents Birdie DeLambert and Clinton DeLambert his Wife Alexa DeLambert His Children Kaden Willingham, Aubree DeLambert_Mace Delambert & Eulamarie DeLambert, His Brother Ty Delambert and Sister Rachel Ledoux. As well as many family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at Westside Believers Church in Taft CA on Saturday, December 16th at 11:30 am which will be attended by all who loved and cared for him. He will be laid to Rest by Family and Close friends on Monday, December 18th at 10:45 am at the Bakersfield National Cemetery Erickson and Brown Funeral Home.