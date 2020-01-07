Clower announces the signing of Lucia Malinak

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Jan. 7, 2020) – Wyoming women’s tennis head coach Dean Clower has announced the signing of Lucia Malinak to her National Letter of Intent to join the Cowgirls beginning next fall.

Advertisement

“We are extremely excited to have Lucia join the Cowgirl Family,” said Clower.

“Lucia has the power and athleticism that is very hard to teach. I expect her to be an immediate impact player for us.”

Malinak is from Mainburg, Germany and was born in Martin, Slovakia. She attended high school in Trenĉianske Teplice, Slovakia where she was the Slovak Junior National Champion in doubles play in 2019.

Advertisement

Malinak was the winner of the Three-Nation Cup and competed in multiple tournaments in both Germany and Slovakia in the last three years. Malinak was also the Middle Slovak Champion.

Malinak says she chose UW “because of the great people and also because of the very good academic program.”