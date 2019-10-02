Clyde Gale (June 3, 1936-Sept. 29, 2019)

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Clyde Gale, 83, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming surrounded by family. He was a resident of Wyoming for the past 42 years and was a former resident of Utah.

Mr. Gale was born on June 3, 1936, in Bluebell, Utah, the son of Jesse Gale and Edith Bird.

He attended schools in Altamont, Utah, and later received his GED.

Clyde married Colleen Irons on Aug. 12, 1955, in Kingman, Arizona.

Mr. Gale served in the United States Navy.

He worked for Questar Gas for 36 years until his retirement in 1996 as a supervisor.

Mr. Gale was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He enjoyed camping, fishing, woodworking, playing card games, traveling, outdoors and tinkering around.

Survivors include his wife, Colleen Gale of Rock Springs; three sons, Ronald Gale and wife Denice of Washington, Tony Gale of Tucson, Arizona, and Cory Gale and Janae of Rock Springs; one daughter, Lenna Moore and husband Hulon of Rock Springs; two brothers, Floyde Gale and wife Pat of Vernal, Utah, and Barry Gale and wife Sherryl of Vernal, Utah; nine grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, 16 step-great-grandchildren, furry friend Buddy, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mr. Gale was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Elwayne Gale; three sisters, Lenna, Phyllis, and Lois; one great-grandson in infancy, Weston Bolton; and furry friend Norman.

Following cremation, there will be no services at this time.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.