Coach Bohl Comments on Saturday’s Pokes Major Scrimmage

Laramie, WY (8/20/19) – On Monday, University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl talked about his thoughts after Saturday’s first major scrimmage which was closed to the public.

“We had a really long scrimmage and I think we got a lot of really good work done and a good evaluation,” said Bohl. “With the change in the rule where freshman can play up to four games, that has changed some of our thought process on what guys may play. It’s not a critical piece deciding who’s on the two-deep, but it is important in deciding what guys may work into getting critical reps if we do need them.”

“We got some good game-like experience in the scrimmage. We thought Titus Swen did some explosive things in the running game. He showed the ability to make some nice cuts and to make people miss, so you can count on him playing some in the first game. He certainly needs to continue to practice hard, but he has good ability.

“Rocket (Ismail Jr.) made an explosive play for a touchdown. He caught the ball and broke away from some people. He continues to learn more and we’re going to utilize his skill set.

On the defensive side of the ball, Bohl likes the team speed he sees on that side of the ball. “I think we’re faster on defense. We’re not nearly as experienced and some of that has to do with the guys we had on the defensive line last year — we were really experienced there last year.”

Talking about the Cowboy defensive line, Bohl was asked if there were any young players who have put themselves in the mix in the interior d-line. “Cole Godbout showed up,” said Bohl. “He’s a guy we’ve been waiting to come along. He redshirted last year. He’s put on some good weight. He was disruptive, and I would say of all the guys he’s the guy who exceeded our expectations.”

Bohl said he was pleased with the play of all three quarterbacks — Sean Chambers, Tyler Vander Waal, and Levi Williams. He said the completion percentage was good, as was the decision making. He stressed that they still need to continue to improve. The quarterbacks were not allowed to be hit on Saturday, which the head coach said did limit them some but it was important to protect them.

The Cowboys will continue Fall Camp with practices through Saturday, before entering their first game week of the 2019 season next Monday. The Pokes will host the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, August 31.

All Wyoming football games will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed on 99KSIT.com.