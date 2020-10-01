Coach Bohl’s comments after Pokes first full pad practice

Wyo4New Staff,

(October 1, 2020) — The Wyoming Cowboy football practice yesterday in full pads for the first time this fall on Wednesday. The Pokes went through what was described as a fast-paced practice that started with individual drills, moved on to 7-on-7 passing competition, and then finished with 20 minutes of 11-on-11 team work.

Wyoming will open the season October 24 against a yet to be named opponent. All Wyoming Cowboy Football games will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com.

Coach Bohl Comments

“Today’s practice was the first day in full pads. It was a great start — a lot of enthusiasm,” said Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl. “This is the fifth day we’ve utilized the acclimatization period that we’re required to have to start fall camp. We’ve had some contact but not extensive contact. Whenever you put full pads on, though, the pace picks up a little bit.”

“We’re moving forward as a football team. I thought our quarterbacks really threw the ball well today. Sean (Chambers) threw it well, and Levi (Williams) threw it well also. We are starting to see we have some good play-makers out there at the wide receiver spot. Ayden Eberhardt made a couple really nice catches. We’re seeing some progression by some of our younger receivers also.”

How does Bohl think his players have responded this first week of fall practice after working out all summer, then having their season postponed, and now being back practicing for a fall season? “I think it’s been a challenge,” said Bohl. “When you’re a college coach, if you look at something three weeks out, it seems like it’s right around the corner. But to young people, that seems like an eternity. Getting themselves all geared up to play, then being put in a pause and now being engaged in practice again — I think there was some feeling (by the players) initially that, ‘okay is this season really going to happen?’ They had emotionally and physically invested earlier and then kind of got kicked in the gut, so now they’re asking, ‘is our season really going to begin in a month?’ But every indication we’ve been given is we’ll be playing on Oct. 24, and our guys are doing well.”

Bohl was asked how his program has attempted to reduce exposure to the Coronavirus. “The biggest thing you strive for is to do everything you can to educate your team, and then have protocols put into place,” said Bohl. “If you do have a positive case, the mitigation of the spread is something we’re really going to work hard on. There are certain things you can do to help prevent exposure. I can tell you that when you go out on our practice field, all our coaches have their masks on, and we really work on social distancing.

Wyoming Players who have opted-out of the 2020 season

Wyoming has had five players choose to opt-out of the 2020 season due to medical concerns. Those players include Solomon Byrd (So., DE); Claude Cole (So., DT); Mario Mora (So., NT); Rome Weber (So., FS); and Davon Wells-Ross (Jr., DE).

Two other Cowboys have decided to conclude their college playing careers. Junior long snapper Jesse Hooper is finishing up his degree. Redshirt junior offensive guard Gavin Rush has decided not to pursue his playing career but is staying close to the program, working as an intern with the Wyoming Athletics strength and conditioning staff. Rush had missed the past two seasons due to injury.