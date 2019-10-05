Coach Edwards Pleased With Cowboy Basketball Team Culture

Laramie, WY (10/5/19) – The Wyoming Cowboys men’s basketball team is in their second week of practice. The 2019/20 Cowboys feature eight returners and six newcomers.

Advertisement

“I think our culture is the best it has been in my time here in Laramie,” UW head coach Allen Edwards said. “When you have a leader on the floor like Hunter Maldonado along with the core group of veterans we have, that group has really set the tone during practice.”

Redshirt sophomores Hunter Maldonado and Austin Mueller are full go in practice after missing most of last season with injuries. Prior to his injury, Maldonado was second on the team in scoring (13.8) and rebounds (6.8). Mueller started all eight games he played in and averaged 3.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Advertisement

Last season Wyoming finished with a 4-14 mark in the Mountain West Conference and 8-24 overall.

“This group understands that we dealt with a lot, but in those moments it really builds who you are as a team and individual,” Edwards said. “We have a great competitive edge out on the court and we are ready to compete in games.”

“This group is so close with both on and off the floor,” Edwards said. “What is so unique is that this group enjoys being around each other off the floor, but they also understand when they head to practice they are here to compete.”

Advertisement

The Cowboys will practice in Rawlins at Rawlins High School Sunday at 3 p.m. The practice is open to the public with fans invited to join the Pokes for autographs and photos following practice.

Wyoming’s first game will be at home on October 30 in an exhibition game against Northwest Nazarene University. The non-conference regular season will begin November 5 at home against Idaho State. All Cowboy games will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com.