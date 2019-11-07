Coach ‘G’ gets first win as Cowgirls cruise to season opening victory

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Nov. 7, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowgirls used a 36-1 run from the end of the first quarter to the 5:59 mark of the third quarter to secure a 70-31 season-opening win over Colorado Christian Wednesday night in Laramie.

Advertisement

The Wednesday night win marked new head coach Gerald Mattinson first career victory. Mattinson had been the Cowgirls associate head coach the last 12 years and previous four years as an assistant coach under now retired head coach Joe Legerski. Mattinson joins Bonnie Hulstrand, Chad Lavin and Margie McDonald as Cowgirl head coaches to win in their debut.

“We spend a lot of time on defense,” Mattinson said. “You can’t always control what you do offensively. For some reason, I don’t know why, sometimes the ball just doesn’t go for you on a given night. You can be the greatest shooter in the world, and it doesn’t go. But what you can control as a player, is you can control the intensity level you come with every day, and you can control how hard you’re going to play defensively. Those are things that don’t change. It takes determination and will to do it.”

Advertisement

Wyoming’s defense held the Cougars to just nine first-half points, including a single point in the second quarter. The Cowgirls led 25-9 at the half.

Cowgirl sophomore Karla Erjavec was the game’s leading scorer with 14 points. She also added four rebounds and three assists. McKinley Bradshaw, freshman from Lyman, Wyoming, scored 13 points off the bench with five rebounds, an assist, and a pair of steals.

Freshman Paige Powell added six points and a block off the bench while senior Taylor Rusk, sophomore Alba Sanchez Ramos, and redshirt junior Selale Kepenc each scored five points on the night.

Advertisement

Wyoming shot 44.8 percent (26-58) from the field, 40.0 percent (8-20) from three and 66.7 percent (10-15) from the free throw line. The Cowgirls collected 43 rebounds, including 13 offensive, and had 14 assists, five blocks and 12 steals.

The Cougars were led by Lourdes Gonzalez and Sam Nunez with eight points, while Gonzalez had a game-high eight rebounds.

The Cowgirls return to the Double A this Sunday when they host St. Mary’s of Stockton, Californian at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 12:30 p.m.