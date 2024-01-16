Coal fire in Rock Springs coal silo has been burning for several days

A coal fire in a 50 – 55 ft. coal silo has been burning off and on for about a week now, at the Rock Springs Monsanto/Bayer plant.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

January 15, 2024 – A coal fire in a 50 – 55 ft. coal silo has been burning off and on for about a week now out at the Rock Springs Monsanto/Bayer plant out on County Road 50.

During the week, the employees out at the Monsanto/Bayer plant were able to control and maintain the fire until yesterday afternoon, when it flared up again, and the Sweetwater County Fire District #1 was called out to the plant to help fight the fire. They were able to get the fire under control temporarily but were called back out to the plant last night around 11 p.m., and fire crews have been at the Monsanto/Bayer plant helping fight the silo fire since.

The fire is i a coal silo at the Rock Springs Monsanto/Bayer plant.

The coal inside the silo itself is on fire. Crews are not sure exactly how the coal caught on fire. It could have been spontaneous combustion, or the coal could have been on fire when it went into the silo.

“The hardest thing about putting this particular fire out is the lack of access to the inside of the silo where the fire is. Crews can’t get into the silo, so they have to spray water on the silo to try and cool it down, but until they can get the coal out of the silo with the conveyor belt, it’s just going to sit there and burn,” said Fire Chief Scott Kitchener, “But with these freezing temperatures they having issues with the conveyor belt freezing up because of the water getting on them and freezing them up.”

Sweetwater County Fire District #1 is continuing to work with plant management and employees to get the fire out, and this fire poses no danger to the public.