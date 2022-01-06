Coat Bank in need of warm winter coats

Jena Doak, [email protected]

Rock Springs, Wyoming — The Rock Springs Coat Bank has given away 116 coats since October 1, 2021. With the weather changing from cold to colder, the need is as great as ever.

“The public has been really great about bringing in coats, but we are still in dire need of bigger sizes,” said April Thompson, Housing Supervisor at the Rock Springs Housing Authority. “We receive one big size, and then it is gone in no time. They are the ones we need the most.”

Men’s sizes 2XL and larger are needed, as are women’s XL sizes. The larger sizes are not only for adults; even teenagers need them.

“It seems like coats are being made smaller these days,” said Thompson. “If we don’t have a coat large enough, we have to apologize to them, and it breaks our hearts.”

Thompson stressed that coats donated need to be for very cold weather. Sometimes they receive hoodies, which just aren’t warm enough.

Since the beginning of October, the Coat Bank has received 100 coats from the public. They have also received $164 in cash donations, which has been used to purchase more.

For those wishing to donate or receive a warm winter coat, the Rock Springs Housing Authority, located at 233 C St. in Rock Springs, is open between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The only requirement is that the person receiving a coat be present in order to be fitted properly.