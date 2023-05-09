Cody’s Law: Advocating for yourself in an emergency

Cody Sams – Courtesy of Heather Martin-Lazzaretti

WYOMING — A Gillette mom is hoping to keep her son’s legacy alive as she pushed for a bill giving emergency responders the ability to view any medical conditions or medications with granted permission.

Cody Sams, a 21-year-old Wyoming resident, was headed eastbound on Highway 51 in Gillette, WY, going at an estimated speed of 85 mph. Sams entered the lefthand lane, attempting to pass another vehicle in the lefthand lane when he swerved avoiding a near head-on collision. Due to the overcorrection of the swerve, Sams rolled his Chevy Suburban several times down a nearby hill. The result of that crash lead Sams to lose his life.

Heather Martin-Lazzaretti explained that at a very young age Sams was diagnosed with High Functioning Autism. When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they witnessed Sams as extremely combative. Nearby people that knew Sams and Martin-Lazzaretti spoke with the first responders about Sams disorder, allowing them to go about the current situation a way that would be best for Sams, due to the combativeness.

Martin-Lazzaretti stated that Sams “didn’t know a stranger”, which she did note got him in trouble a few times. Despite that, Sams was known for his kind heart as he helped the community with as many different tasks as he could. With this in mind, Martin-Lazzaretti is making sure her son’s legacy lives on by helping the lives of many other Wyoming citizens.

Pushed by Martin-Lazzaretti herself, with the help of Scott Clem, R-Gillette, HB191: Driver’s licenses-medical alert designation was adopted with a final vote of 58-0 within the House in 2019. HB191 authorizes a medical alert to be placed on a person’s driver’s license or identification card that emergency personnel are able to view when the card is run through the system. This bill gives emergency personnel guidance and information they may need to better help the individual in case of emergency.

Question 9 on the Wyoming Department of Transportation Application reads, “Do you want to specify a medical condition to a first responder or law enforcement officer in the event you are unable to communicate it yourself?” By selecting “yes” to this question, one is able to list anything they desire on the form including medications, health history, allergies, etc. When the ID is printed, a yellow star (Star of Life) will be placed on the ID indicating that one has attached medical information to their card.

On top of getting HB191 passed through, Martin-Lazzaretti has created a nonprofit foundation titled, “Cody’s Puzzle Piece Foundation”. With the help of this foundation, flyers explaining Cody’s Law are preparing to enter all WYDOT offices as well as schools within Wyoming.

Information placed on one’s ID is kept confidential and is only accessible by Wyoming Dispatch.