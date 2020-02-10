Coetta Marie Garris (September 7, 1955- February 7, 2020)

Coetta Marie Garris, 64, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 17 years and a former resident of Estacada, Oregon.

Ms. Garris was born on September 7, 1955 in Pasadena, California; the daughter of Dale Richard Morehous and Donna Kay Yowell. She attended schools in Fresno, California and was a 1973 graduate of Roosevelt High School. Ms. Garris married Bobby Clyde Garris on July 6, 1991 in Reno, Nevada. She enjoyed riding motorcycles and was an avid reader.

Survivors include her husband; Bobby Garris of Rock Springs, Wyoming; five daughters, Dalonna Leamons of Acme, Washington, Charity Leamons of Roseburg, Oregon, Oshawna Marsing and husband Christopher of Acme, Washington, Joanna Patrick and husband Steven of Saratoga, Wyoming, Katie Reid and husband J.C. of Maryville, Tennessee; two sisters, Loretta Hefley of Fresno, California, Suetta Miller of Waco, Texas; 12 grandchildren, Wyatt Marsing, Ryker Marsing, Eric Dority, Serena Barajas, Tim Dority, Rhyan Wagner, Kaydensse Wagner, Trey Ingleby, Steven Patrick, Sharna Huntley, Zamen Reid, Zoie Reid, nine great-grandchildren, as well as one nephews, and three nieces.

Mrs. Garris was preceded in death by her parents.

Following cremation, there will be no services at her request.

