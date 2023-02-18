Cold 3-point shooting Cowboys fall/Cowgirl play Aztecs today

University of Wyoming photo

February 18, 2023 — The Wyoming Cowboys struggled from behind the arc in a 75-69 loss to Air Force on Friday evening in Laramie. Wyoming shot just 23 percent (6 of 23) from behind the arc compared to the Falcon’s 47 percent (8 of 17). For the year, the Pokes average nine made three-point shots per game.



” You can’t let a team come in and shoot 54 percent on your home floor and expect to win,” stated Wyoming Head Coach Jeff Linder. ” Offensively, it’s a make-or-miss game, and we had a lot of open looks, but they didn’t go in tonight. I thought we got some good shots, but you’ve got to knock them down. We missed some free throws too at a critical juncture.” Wyoming was 19 of 26 from the charity stripe.

Sponsor

The loss dropped Wyoming back into the cellar of the Mountain West standings at 3-11 (8-18 overall). Air Force improved to 5-10 in conference games (14-14 overall).

Wyoming jumped off to a 12-4 lead in the first four and one-half minutes of the first half, but the Falcons chipped away, tying the game at 12-12 with 112:24 to go in the half. The first half ended with Air Force up 37-35.

The Falcons opened the second half by building their lead to 47-39 in just three minutes. UW would cut the deficit to one point, 52-51, on a Xavier DuSell basket with 12:43 to go, but Air Force would respond with six unanswered points to lead 57-51 with 8:33 on the clock. The Falcons eventually build the eight, 69-61, with under two minutes remaining.

Hunter Maldonad led Wyoming with 22 points, with Jeremiah Oden adding 19 points.

Wyoming will now host Utah State on Tuesday night. The Cowboys remain at home Tuesday. They play host to Utah State at 7 p.m. inside the Arena-Auditorium. The Aggies took the first matchup, 83-63, in Logan last month.

The Cowboys remain at home Tuesday. They play host to Utah State (9-5, 20-7) at 7 p.m. inside the Arena-Auditorium. The Aggies took the first matchup, 83-63, in Logan last month.

Cowgirls at San Diego State Today

The Wyoming Cowgirls play their final road contest of the season this afternoon at San Diego State. Wyoming enters the game with a 10-5 Mountain West mark (19-9 overall) and is currently tied with Colorado State for third place. The Aztecs are in second place at 11-4 (21-7 overall).

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 1:30 p.m. with tip-off at 2.