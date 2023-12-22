Cold shooting Cowboys upended, Cowgirls go for second Vegas win today

University of Wyoming photo

December 22, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

Shooting only 34% from the field on the other team’s home court will not win many college basketball games. And such was the cast last night as Wyoming fell to UTEP 78-67 in the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational championship game in El Paso, Texas. The game also featured 52 personal fouls between the two teams.

“We knew they played hard, and this is a hard place to play. I felt we took a big step yesterday, but to win a road game, you have to have a level of maturity. It will be a learning opportunity. We have done some good things in the preseason. Our guys fight, and we were right there, but we couldn’t get over the hump.”

Despite going scoreless for the last 3:26 of the first half and shooting 32 percent, Wyoming held a 26-25 lead at the break. UTEP was not that much better from the field at 37%.

Mason Walters led Wyoming with 16 points. Akuel Kot added 14 points, with Brendan Wenzel and Sam Griffin adding 11 points each.

Up Next

The Cowboys are off until December 30, when they wrap up their non-conference schedule at nationally-ranked BYU.

Cowgirls Play This Afternoon in Las Vegas

The Wyoming Cowgirl won their opening game at a Las Vegas Invitation yesterday, knocking off Wright State, 71-61. The 5-5 Cowgirls will play in Vegas again today against Eastern Washington.

Broadcast time will be at 12:30 this afternoon on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com.