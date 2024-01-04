Cold shooting Cowgirls get road win at Utah State

University of Wyoming photo

January 4, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Riding the strength of Allyson Fertig’s double-double performance, the Wyoming Cowgirls picked up their second Mountain West win Wednesday night, 54-48, at Utah State. Fertig’s scored 18 points while hauling down 11 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season. UW improved to 7-6 on the year, while Utah State fell to 0-2 in the conference and 3-10 overall.

Tess Barnes added 11 points for the Cowgirls, who shot just 37.5% from the field in the contest. Wyoming was just 4 of 22 from beyond the three-point line (4 of 22). Utah State’s offense was equally chilly, hitting on just 4 of 18 from three and shooting 32.1% overall.

Up Next

The Cowgirls will travel to Air Force for a Saturday afternoon game. The Falcons (1-1 in conference and 8-7 overall) defeated San Diego State 71-63 last night.