Cold shooting dooms Pokes again; Cowgirls play tonight

University of Wyoming photo

February 7, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Another Cowboy cold shooting streak led to Wyoming dropping their first Mountain West Conference game of the season, 91-73, to New Mexico. The Pokes shot only 28 percent in the first half and trailed the 25th-rated Lobos 40-25 at the break. While the offense showed better in the second half, the first-half damage was too much to overcome.

After the game, UW head coach Jeff Linder said, “When you are playing against one of the fastest teams at the guard position in the country, they present a lot of problems. But in terms of missed shots, we got a lot of open looks, and if you don’t get back in transition and shrink the floor, New Mexico will make you pay.”

Wyoming is now 5-5 in the Mountain West and 12-11 overall. New Mexico improved to 7-3 in the conference and 19-4 on the year.

Brendan Wenzel led the Cowboys with 20 points. Sam Griffin added 19 points.

Up Next

The Cowboys will have the weekend bye before hosting #22 ranked Utah State (7-3, 19-4) on Tuesday, Valentine’s Day.

Cowgirls at Home Tonight

The Cowgirl basketball team will look to hold on to second place in the MW tonight by hosting Utah State. Wyoming is 8-2 in the league (13-8 overall), trailing UNLV by one game. Utah State (1-9, 4-17) is at the bottom of the standings. UW has won four of its last five games. The only loss in the stretch was to UNLV.

The Cowgirls won the season’s first meeting 54-48 on the Aggies’ home court on January 3.

Tonight’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com at 6 p.m., with the tip-off at 6:30.