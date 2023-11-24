Cold weather didn’t stop Plaid Friday shoppers

Plaid Friday shoppers getting ready to shop downtown Rock Springs.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

November 24, 2023 —

Kickstarting the holiday shopping season in Downtown Rock Springs today was Plaid Friday, sponsored by the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport. This was the perfect occasion for people to immerse themselves in the holiday spirit with exclusive giveaways and fantastic deals throughout Downtown.

To sweeten the deal, they gave away 100 plaid tote bags, and if you were among the first 100 shoppers to walk through the door to get your hands on these totes, some lucky shoppers discovered valuable gift certificates, incredible offers from Downtown merchants, and one fortunate shopper even found a voucher for a pair of round-trip flights from Rock Springs to Denver, courtesy of the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport reminding you to fly AND shop local this season and throughout the year.

Giveaway items included:

• Chamber of Commerce Gift Certificates

• Pampered Moose Gift Certificate – $65.00

• Hard Candy Saloon – $50.00 OFF

• Daniels Jewelry Gift Certificate – $25.00

• Bitter Creek Brewing Gift Certificate – $20.00

• WyoWifey Shoppe – Free individual charcuterie box

• Escape Day Spa & Boutique Gift Certificate – $25.00

• Pickin Palace Gift Certificate – $15.00

• Mack & Co. Boutique/ Wyoming Freight Company Gift Certificate – $25.00

• Rushmore Furniture – $100 off purchases of $500 or more

• Round Trip Flight from Rock Springs to Denver for two

• Also, every bag included a free book from Sidekicks Book Bar, a cookie from WyoWifey Shoppe, a Pen and Chocolate from Studio Designs Floral & Co, and a Grinch Heart from Mack & Co. Boutique/ Wyoming Freight Company.

Remember to shop small this holiday season and give our local merchants the opportunity to win your business.