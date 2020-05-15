Colleen Seiloff named SCSD #2 Teacher of the Year

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (May 15, 2020) — Sweetwater County School District #2 (SCSD #2) has announced its Teacher of the Year is Green River High School’s Colleen Seiloff. Read the statement from SCSD #2 below:

Sweetwater County School District #2 announced today that its Teacher of the Year is Mrs. Colleen Seiloff. Mrs. Seiloff will begin her twenty-sixth year in the district in the fall and is currently teaching mathematics at Green River High School. According to Mike Aimone, Assistant Principal at Green River High School, “Colleen works seamlessly with a special education teacher, a paraprofessional to ensure Algebra I students are learning and closing skill gaps.” In a time when educators have been asked to examine their practice and collaborate with others, Mrs. Seiloff has epitomized that capacity, while maintaining strong student/teacher relationships. Congratulations to Mrs. Colleen Seiloff.