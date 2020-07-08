College sports cuts continue as Ivy League rules out all fall sports, Stanford cuts 11 varsity sports

(July 8, 2020) — In an article published today by ESPN, college sports have continued to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic nationwide, as The Ivy League announced that it has ruled out playing all sports this fall.

This is the first Division I conference to not hold sports due to the pandemic, according to ESPN. No decision has been made for winter or spring sports.

In addition, ESPN also reported that Stanford has cut 11 varsity sports.

The 11 sports that have been cut include men and women’s fencing, field hockey, lightweight rowing, men’s rowing, co-ed and women’s sailing, squash, synchronized swimming, men’s volleyball, and wrestling.

Local colleges have also been affected, as recently both Gillette and Sheridan colleges were forced to remove nearly all of their athletic programs. Only rodeo programs remain for the two schools.