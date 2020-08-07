College students to receive financial assistance through CARES Wyoming College Grant Program

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (August 7, 2020) – Gov. Mark Gordon will fund a grant program that provides financial assistance to students who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The grants will cover expenses other than tuition and fees, including housing and meals for students attending the University of Wyoming (UW), Wyoming’s community colleges, private, and technical colleges.

Gordon has allocated an initial $50 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to the CARES Wyoming College Grant Program, which will assist students and their families who have been financially impacted by the coronavirus health emergency. The funding will help improve student retention at Wyoming’s higher education institutions and technical colleges to support Wyoming’s economic recovery.

“In this challenging time, it could not be more important that we invest in Wyoming’s future by investing in our college students,” Gordon said. “Students who pause their college education often never return to campus. This is an opportunity to help ensure Wyoming students are able to continue pursuing their educational goals.”

To participate, students must be U.S. citizens who are either current or new students at UW, one of Wyoming’s community colleges, or any private or technical college located in Wyoming. Full-time students will receive funding towards housing and meals at each institution for the fall semester, while part-time students will receive a prorated amount according to the number of enrolled credit hours. The financial assistance will be distributed as “last-dollar-in” financial aid, after other merit and need-based aid is applied, including scholarships and grants.

“This plan will help sustain and even grow Wyoming’s talented workforce, critical to the economic future we need after the current financial difficulties,” UW President Ed Seidel said. “Postsecondary certificate and degree attainment is one of the most critical factors that will assist in the robust and timely economic recovery of Wyoming after the COVID-19 health emergency is over, or adequately mitigated.”

Additional details and application information for UW students will be available beginning Monday, August 10, at http://www.uwyo.edu/cares. Students at Wyoming’s community colleges and private and technical colleges should contact their institution’s financial aid office for additional information.