College trustees appoint Dr. Veronica Donaldson to board

Rock Springs, Wyoming – Dr. Veronica Donaldson was appointed to the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees Wednesday. She replaces Dick Boettcher, who turned in his resignation in June.

Boettcher left his elected position after retiring and moving from the area.

Trustee President George Eckman talked to Wyo4News Thursday about Donaldson’s appointment. He said the board was impressed by her enthusiasm, sincerity and willingness to give back to Western and the community. She will also work to benefit the students at WWCC, Eckman added.

Donaldson is a former student of Western. She graduated in 1991 with a 3.9 GPA and was involved in numerous campus organizations, including student government. She also attended the University of Wyoming before going on to earn her doctorate. She currently works in Rock Springs at Skin Dynamics.

“I was very impressed with her,” Eckman said.

Three candidates applied for the seat vacated by Boettcher. Eckman said each candidate could have done the job, and the board’s decision should not be considered a rejection of any of the other applicants.

Eckman also pointed out the board has some concern with the number of candidates that applied. The board in the future will consider and explore options about how to get the word out to the public, especially in regards to it younger audience.