Colorado man diagnosed with first COVID-19 mutation virus in U.S.

0
739

 

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

DENVER, COLORADO (December 29, 2020) – On Tuesday, Colorado Governor Jared Polis confirmed in a Tweet that a Colorado man in his 20s with “no travel history” has tested positive for COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, which is a mutation of the virus.

 

It is the United States’ first COVID-19 mutant case, which was first discovered in the UK.

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR