Colorado man diagnosed with first COVID-19 mutation virus in U.S.

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

DENVER, COLORADO (December 29, 2020) – On Tuesday, Colorado Governor Jared Polis confirmed in a Tweet that a Colorado man in his 20s with “no travel history” has tested positive for COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, which is a mutation of the virus.

It is the United States’ first COVID-19 mutant case, which was first discovered in the UK.

Today we discovered Colorado’s first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, the same variant discovered in the UK. The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority and we will monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely. pic.twitter.com/fjyq7QhzBi — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) December 29, 2020