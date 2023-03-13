Colorado River Compact of 1922 and the drought conditions in the west

Flaming Gorge

WYOMING — 100 years ago, the 1922 Colorado River Compact was created to help delegate the water to seven different states. “The Colorado River Compact of 1922 divided the river into two basins: The Upper Basin (Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming) and the Lower Basin (Arizona, California, and Nevada), established the allotment for each basin and provided a framework for the management of the river for years to come.” With the drought lasting around 25 years, according to the Washington Post, 80 percent of Americans are facing these troubling drought conditions. Now, the west is facing massive consequences. The biggest issue Senator John Barrasso mentioned is that “When this contract was created, they divided more water than what was actually there.” Now, Americans in the west are seeing these consequences with the lakes and rivers at the lowest they’ve ever been.

Barrasso explained, “When they set it up, they never anticipated a couple of things. One is the population growth that they have in Arizona and California and trying to provide water for 40 million people. At the same time, when they set it up, the amount of rain they said they would get was just wrong. It was overestimated. They took a couple of rainy years and used that as the average. So they got the math wrong. Both on how much water was coming and how many people were using it.”

There are 7 states that are a part of this agreement. Of the seven, six have come to an agreement to lower water usage. California has not. “There are some actually pretty good agreements with the other states (Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, and Arizona),” Barrasso said. If these states do not come up with some way to divide the water from the Colorado River and reduce water usage, the Federal Government will eventually step in.

“There is a real effort to come up with a solution due to this ongoing drought. It’s a big concern here in Wyoming. Even before it was a state. That compact is only 100 years old and Wyoming has been a state for 133 years. Water was a major issue and has always been a major issue, and when the federal government becomes involved, it only gets worse. There is something called the Waters of the United State. It’s about navigatable water. To me, navigatable water is like the Mississippi River, but according to the liberals, it’s every little prairie pothole or little puddle in the driveway. They would call that navigatable water. Basically, if you can float a piece of paper in it, it’s navigatable. That’s the fight we are in right now. When Obama was president, he had a map of the United States and had 96% of Wyoming underwater. Well, it’s not! because those were areas where snow was. They argued that the snow will melt. They have no concept of what people here know to be true. Former President Trump signed an executive order on the Waters of the US that said ‘local’ made the decisions. But now Biden is trying to reverse it. That is the fight we are dealing with,” Barrasso described.

“It’s been 100 years ongoing and 25 years of drought, so it continues to be a concern. And people continue to wait on it and fight over it, and rightfully so because you don’t want them to be pulling water from our reservoirs,” Barrasso stated.