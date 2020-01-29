Comm. Fine Arts Center with scholarship opportunity for SWCSD #1 students

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING ( Jan. 29, 2020) –– The Community Fine Arts Center (CFAC) Board has announced a new scholarship program designed to assist Sweetwater County School District #1 seniors. This scholarship program is designed for students who have focused on taking art classes during their high school years.

According to a press release from the CFAC; A longstanding collaboration between Sweetwater County School District #1, the City of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County has allowed the Community Fine Arts Center to publicly display the extensive art collection owned by the school district. Once the CFAC became a department of the Sweetwater County Library System, this asset to our community has continued to expand bringing in performances, traveling exhibitions, and providing classes.

The CFAC Advisory Board, working with the Sweetwater County Library Foundation, has established fundraising efforts which will now provide a college scholarship for seniors in SCSD #1 to reward a student’s commitment to the Arts demonstrated by concentration of their high school studies in Art.

The criteria to be eligible along with their art class focus, includes continuing their education at a Wyoming post-secondary school. They will submit a portfolio of five pieces of their artwork, write a short essay and ask for letters of support from two high school teachers.

This year, former Rock Springs High School graduate and member of the school’s Hall of Fame, Dr. Jay Bachicha is donating funds to double the scholarship amount to $1,000.

Copies of the application are available from district secondary art teachers, the school guidance offices and the Community Fine Arts Center.