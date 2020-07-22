Commander Bill Erspamer graduates from FBI National Academy

Darrian Mechling-Reporter

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (JULY 21, 2020) — Commander Bill Erspamer was recognized at the Rock Springs City Council meeting Tuesday, for graduating from the FBI National Academy.

Offering ten weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. The National Academy states that participants must have solid records of professionalism and on average officers have to have 21 years of law enforcement to attend the program.

“Bill has been with the department for 16 years and has worked as a patrol officer, a street crimes investigator, Patrol Sargent, Detective Sargent and commander of a tactical team. He is the eighth member of the department to graduate from the FBI National Academy.” Said Mayor Timothy Kaumo, “Congratulations on your achievement Commander on behalf of the city of Rock Springs.

Rock Springs Police Chief Dwane Pacheco acknowledged Commander Erspamer’s accomplishment by adding, “our leadership and our law enforcement is in good hands with Bill up and coming.”

When asked if he would like to say a few words, Commander Erspamer stated, “I appreciate the opportunity that was given to me. It’s kind of a once and a life time opportunity as far as leadership training goes, on the east coast, we were able to study leadership. Say for example a Civil War leader, and we would go the the Civil War battlefield and watch how that all played out so the leadership training opportunities were second to none and I just wanted to say I appreciate the opportunity. I appreciate my co-workers, for coming out and supporting me on this and thanks for the recognition.”

As a final congratulations, Mayor Kaumo stated, “You’re not only a great commander, you are a great person.”