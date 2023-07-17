Comment period on proposed Rocky Mountain Power rate increase begins today

July 17, 2023 — Starting today, the Wyoming Public Service Commission will begin taking comments from area residents on Rocky Mountain Power’s proposed average 21.6% rate increases that could take effect on January 1, 2024. Rocky Mountain Power applied for that rate increase in March of this year.

A press release from the Sierra Club states that a Public Comment Hearing will occur today in the Rock Springs City Council Chambers at City Hall from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. It can also be attended virtually via a Zoom link. According to the Sierra Club, the next hearing will take place in October.

According to Rocky Mountain Power, if approved, the rate hike would increase their revenue by just over $140 million per year. In a March 20, 2023 Wyo4News story, David Eskelsen, Company Spokesman for Rocky Mountain Power and PacifiCorp, stated, “We take our obligation to meet the needs of our customers seriously, and we understand that a price increase is never welcome news. On March 1, 2023, Rocky Mountain Power filed a general rate case in Wyoming seeking an average rate increase of 21.6%.”

“It is our responsibility to help customers understand their bills and why prices are increasing,” Eskelsen added. “Extreme weather events and changes in economic conditions are raising the costs of providing electric service.”

A recent Sierra Club press release states the proposed rate hike would increase residential customers’ electric bills by $16.42 per month beginning this January. In April, Sierra Club submitted a petition to intervene before the Public Service Commission of Wyoming to ensure that Rocky Mountain’s proposed rates are just and reasonable.

Rocky Mountain Power is part of PacifiCorp and currently serves about 150,000 Wyoming residents, including Sweetwater County.