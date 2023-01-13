Comment period open to public for updated Greenbelt Mast Plan

Green River Green Belt – City of Green River Photo

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Citizens are asked to check out the updated master plan for the Greenbelt. The master plan is available for review on the City website at www.cityofgreenriver.org. It is on the front page, about halfway down.

Comments will be accepted through Feb. 17th and presented for approval at the Feb. 21st Green River City Council meeting.

The plan was facilitated by a grant from the National Parks Service Rivers, Trails, Conservation assistance program. Over 760 residents completed a survey commenting on the needs of Green River’s Greenbelt. Greenbelt Committee Chair John Freeman says this was an outstanding response since most open-response surveys generate less than 200 responses. The Greenbelt Task Force and the City of Green River coordinated with forty volunteers that provided a rough draft that was given to the National Parks Service and produced the final document.

All comments can be sent to [email protected]. The Green Belt Master Plan pdf can be found here.